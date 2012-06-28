(Fixes spelling in headline)
By Sam Cage
BUCHAREST, June 28 Attaining the qualifying
standards is just half the battle for Romania's Paralympians as
scraping together the cash to reach London this summer is
proving a massive challenge.
Sally Wood-Lamont, president of Romania's National
Paralympic Committee, subsidises the team to the tune of several
thousand euros a year. Corporate sponsors in the former
communist country are just not interested, she said.
"They still do not view people with disabilities as true
sportsmen. They haven't realised that Paralympic sport is
exactly like Olympic sport," Wood-Lamont, a 62-year-old Scot who
came to Romania after its 1989 revolution, told Reuters.
The southeast European country, whose gymnasts, rowers and
canoeists regularly take home Olympic medals, is sending six
athletes to the Aug. 29-Sept. 9 Paralympics, its biggest team
yet. Cyclist Eddie Novak is a strong contender for gold, after a
silver in Beijing.
"I'm hoping Romania sits up and notices he's won a gold
medal. I hope the whole Paralympic team gets a boost," the
chatty and enthusiastic Wood-Lamont said in an interview at an
air-conditioned hotel during Bucharest's scorching summer.
"It's a kind of Catch 22 situation - you can't get good
results unless you get the funds."
The association receives 50,000 euros ($63,000) a year from
the Romanian Olympic Committee. After paying for staff, venues,
umpires and equipment that leaves about half for international
competitions.
Its sole corporate sponsor is a dairy firm, Olympus, which
is donating 10 lei ($2.8) per bottle of milk sold to support the
swimming team that could bring in 5,000 euros. Wood-Lamont hopes
the swimmers can manage top six places in London.
ROMANIAN ADVENTURE
Brought up in a children's home in Edinburgh, Wood-Lamont
was always interested in sport but rarely had the time as she
worked to support herself through college.
A librarian and scientific magazine editor, her interest in
disabled sport dates from 1994 when two athletes wanted
sponsorship for a competition. She gave them a small sum and
when they returned, they offered her the medals as this was what
Romanian sponsors expected.
Wood-Lamont was voted on to the executive board of the
Paralympic committee in 2007 and as head of mission in Beijing
the following year. She enjoyed solving problems such as finding
a Chinese tailor at short notice to change the logos from
Olympic to Paralympic on the team's clothes.
"Once you're hooked, nothing lets you go. You see these
disabled people reaching the heights of sport, and they're so
motivated to do it."
Wood-Lamont estimates she normally gives 10,000-15,000 euros
a year to support disabled Romanian athletes, though it was more
last year.
"Who sponsors? At the present, it's me," she said. "I don't
want to tot it up because I might get scared."
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
($1 = 3.5413 Romanian lei)
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)