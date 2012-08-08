LONDON Aug 8 A record 2.1 million tickets have
been sold for the London Paralympics, outstripping the previous
record set four years ago in Beijing by 300,000, London
organisers said on Wednesday.
The success of Britain's Olympic athletes, who have already
notched up their best gold medal tally since 1908, has helped
boost sales, with 600,000 Paralympic tickets sold in the past
month.
About 400,000 tickets are still available, including for the
opening and closing ceremonies.
A further batch of so-called contingency tickets, calculated
after camera positions have been worked out, are also likely to
be made available before the Paralympics start in three weeks.
"To have sold the most ever tickets for a Paralympic Games
three weeks before the opening ceremony is absolutely fantastic
and shows the insatiable appetite the public has for top class
elite sport," Philip Craven, president of the International
Paralympic Committee, said in a statement.
"Our aim now is to sell every single ticket. It would be a
fitting that when the Paralympic Movement returns to its
spiritual birthplace in three weeks time it does so in front of
packed sold-out venues."
Britain, which has traditionally excelled at the
Paralympics, will be hoping to replicate the success of their
Olympic athletes.
Some sports fans, frustrated by the complicated ticketing
system for the Olympics, have chosen to buy Paralympic tickets
instead.
"The Olympic Games have shown us that the UK has taken the
Games to their heart and with the tickets sold so far and more
still to come I look forward to even more people getting the
chance to join and to form memories that will last a lifetime,"
London organising committee (LOCOG) Chairman Seb Coe said in a
statement.
The inspiration for the modern Paralympics is the Stoke
Mandeville Games, held in 1948 at a rehabilitation facility for
World War Two veterans.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Alison Williams)