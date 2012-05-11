(Repeats item moved earlier, no changes to text)
By Julia Symmes Cobb
CARACAS May 11 Willy Martinez was a
highly-ranked Venezuelan boxer at the age of 18 when an enraged
man chopped off his hand with a machete.
Martinez's boxing days were over -- but not his athletic
ambitions. Now aged 27 and a father-of-three, he is training to
qualify as a sprinter for the London Paralympics with the help
of President Hugo Chavez's socialist government.
"The machete appeared so quickly. When my hand was chopped
off I didn't feel anything, but there was blood everywhere," he
said, recalling the traumatic incident over a pre-training
breakfast.
Martinez, who said he was defending a family member against
a violent man, ran several miles for help at his parents' house,
but it was too late for doctors to reattach his hand.
His story is one of many harrowing tales among the South
American nation's Paralympics team heading to London in August.
The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the government of
Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized
Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources
into grassroots sports.
Many of the Paralympians live in government-funded housing
close to their training grounds in Caracas and receive a gamut
of other benefits. The athletics team are guided by
husband-and-wife Russian coaches with experience of that
country's famous Soviet-era sports programs.
"It's a change from past governments - if you'd won an
international award they would only say 'well good, that's your
obligation'," said Juan Valladares, a wheelchair racer who lost
movement in his legs to polio when he was a baby.
"But with this government there is so much support, so much
incentive. They've given us all the resources we need," he added
during a break in early morning training at a bustling stadium
in west Caracas also hosting school groups and a soccer team.
Valladares is ranked first in the world in his category of
the 400 metre race, and third in the 800 metres, according to
the International Paralympic Committee.
He won two gold medals at the regional ParaPanAmerican Games
in Mexico last year and Brazil 2007, but was hampered at the
2008 Beijing Paralympics due to a respiratory infection and a
new racing chair he was unaccustomed to.
RUSSIAN TRAINERS
Stretching his legs a few feet away is fellow sprinter
Samuel Colmenares, who lost one of his hands in a car crash when
he was a teenager. Colmenares won a bronze medal at the 2008
Beijing Paralympics in the 400 metre sprint.
"It is so emotional, to stand on the podium, to hear the
national anthem of your country, it's very happy, and makes you
want to cry," said Colmenares.
"To win a gold, that would be even better."
The athletics team practices at least four hours a day,
encouraged -- and occasionally playfully teased -- by their
Russian coaches. Mikhail Poliakov trains the wheelchair racers,
while his wife Elena Goncharova oversees the sprinters.
They came to Venezuela a few years after the collapse of the
Soviet Union in the early 1990s, lured by a contract offer at
the sports ministry.
Neither had coached disabled athletes before, but Goncharova
said that does not matter. "There's no difference between
conventional athletes and disabled ones - they're the same,
they're my children," she said, laughing.
Often criticised by Western nations on issues of rights and
democracy, the Chavez government says its "massification" of
sport, to expand participation and improve facilities, is an
overlooked achievement during its 13 years in power.
Such is the commitment, said Venezuela's Paralympic
Committee president Ahiquel Hernandez, that the state even paid
for Paralympic swimmers to go to Japan for speciality training.
"In Venezuela sports are a constitutional right. Since 1999
we've had dignified sports participation for the disabled," she
told Reuters. "For the government it's an obligation of
conscience."
PRACTICAL PROBLEMS
Despite government largesse, there are still plenty of
practical challenges before the team reaches London.
All of the racing wheelchairs need to be replaced -
Valladares' has an ever-expanding crack in the frame.
That requires a trip north for the athletes to have their
chairs specially fitted in the United States, but travel is
complicated due to visa requirements and limited mobility.
These athletes, though, are used to overcoming obstacles -
especially in a country which still has much to do for the
disabled. Finding a subway station with a wheelchair elevator or
simply crossing chaotic Caracas streets can be hard.
One of the wheelchair-bound athletes was unable to attend
training for several days recently because a broken elevator
meant she was trapped in her hotel room.
"Venezuelans need more education - people see you on the
street and they don't look at you as a normal person," added
runner Irene Suarez, who has been blind since birth. She placed
in the top ten at two sprinting events in Beijing.
"The government has televised some disabled sports events,"
she added, expertly lacing up her running shoes. "That helps get
the message across that disability isn't something that should
be hidden, but something that, bit by bit, is going mainstream."
(Additional reporting by Carlos Rawlins, Editing by Andrew
Cawthorne and Patrick Johnston)