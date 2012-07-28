By Paul Casciato
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Fresh from her starring role in
the opening ceremony, Britain's Queen Elizabeth explored the
Olympic Park on Saturday, bringing extra magic to the experience
of visitors from around the world checking out the venues for
the first time.
While workers dismantled the set from Danny Boyle's
triumphant opening ceremony in the Olympic stadium, the queen
surprised park visitors by riding the lift to the top of the
tangled red Orbit Tower and giving a wave to roaring fans in the
Aquatics Centre as she appeared on the results screen.
Richard Hewitt and his family joined a crowd of people
lining the royal route from the Orbit to the Aquatics Centre to
see the British monarch, dressed in blue, and the Duke of
Edinburgh sail past in the royal car.
"I was very surprised because she was jumping out of a
helicopter last night," said Hewitt in a reference to Friday
night's opening ceremony in which a stuntman dressed as the
queen leapt from a helicopter in a James Bond vignette.
Spectators at the Aquatics Centre cheered the queen as she
took in a bit of the swimming. The smartphones were out almost
instantaneously, underlining the breath-taking speed and breadth
of individual communications in the first summer Games to truly
harness the power of social media.
"I just posted it on Facebook," Stephanie Ellis as she sat
with her family in the tiered seats overlooking the swimming
competition with her husband and two children.
Smartphones, cameras and videocameras were in the hands of
most visitors to a park that has been so wired up for video,
sound and communications that telephone company BT estimates it
has laid enough cable to reach from London to New York.
From the Stratford Gate to the Street Market outside the
basketball stadium, along London Way and down Britannia Row,
people from around the world strolled the 2.5 square km park,
hit the sports venues that were open, ate the food, took
pictures, cheered the athletes, picnicked and revelled in an
enthusiastic atmosphere that has been seven years in the making.
BASKETBALL "KISS-CAM"
Visitors from Britain to Belgium and Canada to Argentina
said queues were surprisingly short to get into the park, get
food, drinks and into venues to watch the basketball, handball
and swimming on offer in the Olympic Park on Saturday.
At the Basketball Arena, where Russia's women defeated
Canada and China beat the Czech Republic, first time basketball
fans and long-time aficionados gushed over the fast-paced games
and the atmosphere inside.
During lulls in the action, the big screen's cameras are
turned on the audience and a video host sitting in the stands
demanded they clap, cheer, do the Mexican wave and kiss each
other live on the big screen for the delight of fellow
spectators - a regular feature of games in the United States but
something of a revelation for the normally reserved British.
"The last quarter of the games are very good," said Helen
Anning, a 31-year-old Londoner at the Games with her partner Tom
Jones. Both are seeing basketball live for the first time.
"The guy getting everyone to do the Mexican wave is very
good," Jones said.
Down around the rear of the basketball stadium, where
Olympic volunteers were getting lunch, one told Reuters
anonymously that the volunteer job on day one has been a bit of
a breeze, because of the smiling enthusiasm of the visitors.
"They're just cock-a-hoop to be here," he said.
BIG SPENDERS
Lunchtime queues for McDonald's, the fish and chips, deli
sandwiches, salads and cornish pasties on offer at the catering
villages dotted across the park were manageable with an "express
order" queue at McDonald's which only took 4 minutes from the
back of the queue to retrieving a meal.
Prices were similar to the high street with a Big Mac on its
own costing 2.69 pounds ($4.23) and 4.29 pounds with fries and a
drink as a meal. Pasties cost 4.50 and a salad around 6 pounds.
A cold shellfish platter with lobster and a bottle of Grand
marque Champagne for two at the Champagne & Seafood restaurants
will set the big spenders back 152 pounds.
Some of the most popular places in the park were the grassy
knolls of the Live Park East and Live Park West on either side
of the River Lea, which cuts through the park. In the centre of
the river a three-sided giant TV screen with a stage showed live
sports going on at the various venues around the country.
A busy line of pedestrians strolled the switch-back pathway
to the top of the grassy incline at Live East on a pilgrimage to
have their photographs taken with the giant Olympic rings
standing proudly against the skyline.
While New Zealand sculler Mahe Drysdale cruised to a win in
his first heat over Norwegian rival Olaf Tufte on the big
screen, Rick Kess, his wife Janine and nine-year-old daughter
Rebecca lounged on the grass, surrounded by wildflower meadows.
"It's lovely to be able to sit here away from the crowds,"
Rick Kess said.
The busier venues tended to be the Panasonic 3-D cinema and
the Coca-Cola Beat Box, a chaotic riot of criss-crossed red and
white rectangular plastic cladding which make sounds from sports
and music when pressed. Visitors walk along a spiral ramp in
between the frame and the cladding.
At another riverside open stage, featuring live music from
the David Sinclair Trio, a visit from Olympic mascot Wenlock and
the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps, families lolled on the
grass, children ran in the open space and danced, while parents
Will and Emma Campbell praised the park's thoughtful design.
"We paid only 10 pounds for a park ticket and there is
plenty to see and plenty to do," Will Campbell said.
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
(Editing by Alison Williams)