By Toby Davis
LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 "Smell that," says Tim Smit,
clutching a handful of earth scooped up from the ground at
London's Olympic Park.
Smit is one of the sustainability ambassadors who have been
involved in transforming the East London site from an
under-developed, contaminated and polluted expanse of brownfield
to a green wonderland.
The heap of soil in his hand unsurprisingly smells of earth
and is proof, he says, that there is no place, no matter how
deprived or run-down, that cannot be redeemed.
"Not one grain of this earth is original," Smit, who was
co-founder of the Eden Project in Cornwall, said. "It has been
made in the biggest soil manufacturing contract in history.
"What you see is a real symbol of hope for some of the
crappest places in the world."
As he says this we are standing by the River Lea, that cuts
through the North Park of the Olympic grounds.
Surrounded by wild meadows, teeming with purple, white and
yellow flowers and bordered by a reed beds, it stands in stark
contrast to its former condition.
The waterway, used for industry for over a century, used to
be vertical-sided and choked with rubbish, littered with
shopping trolleys and old cars that made it unnavigable and
unpleasant.
The river is one part of an astonishing turnaround that has
seen a patch of polluted wasteland transformed into an
impressive nature reserve that surrounds the venues that will
play host to the world's athletes in a few days time.
The Olympic Park itself is about 50 hectares. That makes it
the largest new park in Britain for over a century, according to
Phil Askew, who is head of parklands and gardens on site.
"In this sense we are adding to the great Victorian
tradition of urban parks," he said on a tour of the vast Olympic
grounds.
The site is divided into the North and the South parks.
The North is verdant with extensive meadows that are
fundamentally about bio-diversity and beauty.
In the South, they have gone for masses of colour in four
separate gardens, thematically spanning Europe, Asia, the
southern hemisphere and North America.
Down south is much more horticultural and decorative but the
underlying idea is the same. It plays host to an array of
butterflies and insects that according to Askew show that "you
can have your cake and eat it...it looks fantastic but it does a
great job ecologically."
What was often referred to as a "toxic waste dump" now
houses 200-300 hundred plant species, native and non-native.
"It has been extraordinary to see this complete change in
an area that was rank with rough vegetation, dereliction,
polluted ground only a few years ago," Askew added.
Des Smith, one of the head gardeners, responsible for
bedding nearly 70,000 plants, describes the scene as a "massage
on the eyeballs" and "an assault on the senses".
The site is quite a contrast to its equivalent in Beijing
four years ago. The Chinese capital, while feted for the design
of some of the venues, offered an urban environment and was a
mass of concrete, with few green spaces.
Those responsible for regeneration in London hope their
efforts will provide the template for Games to come.
"This is going to be the day the Olympics changed," said
sustainability ambassador Deborah Meaden, a business woman and
television personality in Britain.
"It is really groundbreaking stuff. The heartbreaking thing
is that you can't see it," she said referring to how the
landscape has changed.
Smit added: "(Unlike) other Olympic sites, it doesn't scream
about fascistic powers of the state.
"Everything is intimate. There are intimate spaces where
people can feel human and that is deliberate. You can imagine
kissing somebody here."
