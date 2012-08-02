(Adds comments from John Lewis, visitor numbers from TFL)
LONDON Aug 2 Westfield Stratford City
shopping mall, the gateway to London's Olympic Park, will be
shut at the weekend to people without tickets for the Games to
try to manage the crowds, surprising the centre's anchor tenant
John Lewis.
The centre's stores will still be open to ticket holders but
regular shoppers will be turned away between 0930-1600 GMT on
Aug. 3-4, the Australian developer said on Thursday.
John Lewis told Reuters it was surprised by the decision,
which was taken by the Games organisers and Westfield.
"We hope the situation continues to be reviewed and
encourage any disappointed customers to visit John Lewis Oxford
Street," the company's Director of Selling Operations, Nat
Wakely, told Reuters.
Friday and Saturday are expected to be the Olympic Park's
busiest days when the Olympic Stadium opens up for athletic
events. Transport for London said that more than 200,000
spectators and accredited workers were expected each day, making
the Stratford area exceptionally busy.
"We've always been working with the Games organisers on
crowd management plan for the Olympic Park so it's always been
one option," a Westfield spokeswoman said. "We still expect it
to be busier than our non-Olympic trading days."
The centre, Europe's biggest urban shopping mall, will be
reopened to all visitors outside these hours, Westfield said. It
will also be open as normal on Sunday.
Westfield does not disclose footfall numbers but the 1.9
million square foot shopping centre, which opened in September
last year, is expected to be one of the big winners from the
Olympics due to its proximity to the main venues.
In comparison, retailers in central London's shopping
districts have been so far disappointed with the Olympic effect,
after repeated warnings over the strain London's transport
system would be under deterred Londoners and the usual
non-Olympic seasonal tourists from visiting.
