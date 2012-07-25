By Keith Weir
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 U.S. consumer goods giant
Procter & Gamble, which issued a profit warning last
month, still expects its 2012 Olympic sponsorship to generate
$500 million in additional sales, said Marc Pritchard, the
company's global brand building officer.
The London Olympics open on Friday and are the first Games
sponsored by the world's largest maker of household products
after it signed a 10-year agreement in 2010.
They come at a tough time for the company. P&G is in the
midst of a $10 billion restructuring programme and activist
investor William Ackman has recently bought into the business,
raising pressure on management to turn it around in the face of
slowing demand in China, the United States and Western Europe.
Speaking during a visit to London for the Games, Pritchard
said the Olympic campaign was money well spent by the
175-year-old company, the world's largest advertiser.
"This is the largest and most ambitious campaign that we
have ever done and it's one of the highest returns on investment
campaigns that we have done," Pritchard told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
He did not put a figure on the cost of the sponsorship and
marketing around it but said much of it had come out of existing
budgets.
"We took lower return spending, we shifted it over to higher
return activities so there was very little that was extra," he
said. "That's going to generate ... an extra $500 million in
extra sales over the course of the year."
The Olympics are funded in part by 11 global sponsors who
pay an average of around $100 million each for worldwide
marketing rights over a four-year cycle, covering a Winter and
Summer Games.
P&G, whose brands include washing powders Ariel and Tide,
Pampers nappies and Gillette razors, spent $9.3 billion, more
than 11 percent of sales, on advertising in its last financial
year.
After London, the Games go to Sochi in Russia for the 2014
Winter Olympics before Rio hosts the 2016 Games. Brazil and
Russia are among the developing economies where P&G is seeking
to target growth.
"THANK YOU MOM"
The Olympics gives P&G an opportunity to reach more women
than would be the case for other sports with more narrow appeal,
Pritchard said.
"It is one of the most highly watched - if not the most
highly watched - sporting event by women," said Pritchard.
"It allows us to be able to reach them at a time when they
are very highly engaged. It is different than what we see at
other sporting events," he added.
P&G has played heavily on this with its global "Thank You
Mom" advertising campaign, which highlights the role played by
mothers in nurturing Olympic athletes.
Pritchard dismissed criticism that the campaign played to
outdated stereotypes of family roles.
"We took this around the world and we asked moms from around
the world, and people from around the world, how they felt about
that and it was universally appealing," he said.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)