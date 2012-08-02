LONDON Aug 2 The plan was ambitious: to turn a
rundown docklands site on the River Thames into a cultural
oasis, but the London Pleasure Gardens have so far failed to
live up to their name, leading the venue's artistic director to
resign this week.
Harnessing public enthusiasm for the Olympics, organisers
aimed to create a reincarnation of the cultural amusement parks
of the 18th and 19th centuries on the scruffy 20 acre site.
But the reality is markedly different, with half of the east
London festival site shut and even the open half verging on
empty.
Reasons for the shortcomings are various, but appear to stem
from the expense and time needed to clean up the post-industrial
site, and from visitor restrictions imposed over the Olympic
period.
Apart from a short statement on the visitor limits, the
gardens' management said they were too busy to respond to
repeated requests for comment.
Co-director Deborah Armstrong, who quit the project this
week, said she did not feel that the team's original vision was
being followed.
"Hopefully the road will swing toward it again at some
point," Armstrong, who is also the organiser of a dance and
performance area at the Glastonbury festival, said in a personal
blog post.
Disappointed traders say the Gardens are in part a victim of
London's "Olympic effect", whereby visitors have been deterred
by warnings to avoid attractions and the capital's public
transport during the Games.
"No one's been buying anything, they're just walking
straight past," said stall owner Sushil Bhandari as he arranged
some Nepalese beaded bracelets on otherwise untouched racks.
In addition, budgeting issues and a string of cancelled and
downsized events have dampened plans by regeneration chiefs to
showcase the former industrial wasteland this summer.
ACCESS LIMITED
London Pleasure Gardens was due to open to the public last
weekend, with free entry to all, a big screen showing the Games
and a programme of theatre, live music and cabaret.
But restrictions on visitor numbers during the Olympics have
left the open half of the site - a dusty, barren stretch with
bars, tents and food stalls - all but empty.
Access has been limited to Olympic ticket holders from the
ExCel centre, a major Games venue, and some local residents.
"(Games organiser) LOCOG have given London Pleasure Gardens
a daily limit of 2,500 local residents who can visit the site
during the Olympic period to alleviate extra strain on the
transport system," the venue's management said.
Across the water, are the outlines of the run-down
Millennium Mills and a huge grain silo, bearing testimony to the
docks' industrial heritage. A nearby boat intended to be a
floating cocktail bar sits abandoned.
The only green spaces, a large grassy mound and an overgrown
meadow intersected by winding paths, are closed because the
forecast revenue did not cover their operational costs,
according to the site's managers.
Visiting the site with his wife and two sons, taxi driver
Jim Palmer said that he was disappointed.
"We thought there would be more here. I'm glad it didn't
cost anything," Palmer said.
The site has hosted ticketed events for more than a month,
but there have been several setbacks.
On July 6, the second weekend the site was open, British
electronic music festival Bloc, with headline acts including
U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg, was forced to close around midnight on
its first night due to overcrowding and ticketing issues.
The company behind Bloc has since gone into administration.
Three large music events scheduled to take place at the
Gardens, one in mid-July and two in August, have been forced to
relocate due to concerns the site would not be ready in time.
The main venue, a 2,800 capacity soundproof space, is still
unfinished.
LONDON'S GLASTONBURY
The site was conceived by Garfield Hackett, an east Londoner
involved in numerous successful arts projects, and Armstrong and
Robin Collings, the team behind Shangri-La, a popular immersive
experience area at the Glastonbury festival.
Funded by a 3 million pound ($4.7 million) loan from local
authority Newham council, the project is one of several intended
to regenerate the capital's docklands spawned by Meanwhile
London, a competition backed by Mayor of London Boris Johnson.
Newham council said it remained confident that the Gardens
would fulfil their purpose in the long term.
"Anything that helps to regenerate what was a previously
derelict and polluted site is welcome," a council spokesman
said. "Glastonbury wasn't built in a day."
But for some visitors, the bleak aesthetic is a positive.
"It's really, really good: we're definitely going to come
back," said 39-year-old Kim Barlow-Leak as she sat by a deserted
bar on the site with her husband.
"We live in (nearby) Bow but had no idea it was here. I love
the festival atmosphere - and the fact that there's lots of
empty space."
