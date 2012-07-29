LONDON, July 29 Police on Sunday warned tourists
in London to beware of people pretending to be plain-clothes
officers and stealing credit cards and cash during the Olympics,
and said they arrested more touts for illegally reselling Games
tickets.
The capital's Metropolitan Police Service said it arrested
three men aged between 27 and 35 years on Saturday on charges of
impersonating a police officer and conspiracy to steal.
"There have been a number of incidents where criminals have
impersonated police officers to take money off unsuspecting
tourists," said Detective Superintendent Steve Osborn.
"Officers would never take money from you, they would never
take you to a cashpoint and ask you for money. They are unlikely
to ask to see your bank cards and would never need to ask you
for your pin number," he added.
Saturday's arrests were made in central London's Russell
Square, where London 2012 organisers are running a transport
service for media covering the Games.
Police said there was no direct connection between the
arrests and the Olympics, but noted such con-men could be
attracted to London by the lure of extra tourists during the
Games.
The London force also said it had arrested another three
people for illegally reselling Olympic tickets, known as touting
in Britain and scalping in the United States, after nabbing 16
on Friday and Saturday.
Two of those held on Sunday were arrested outside Horse
Guards Parade in central London, site of the beach volleyball
tournament.
Three more people have been charged with various offences in
connection with a mass alternative cycle ride that officers
stopped near the Olympic stadium in east London on Friday
evening, the police said.
Officers arrested 182 cyclists taking part in the "Critical
Mass" ride for ignoring an order to stay away from the Olympic
Park while the opening ceremony was underway.
All but four of those arrested have been released on bail
pending further inquiries.
(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)