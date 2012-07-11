LISBON, July 11 Four-time European judo champion Telma Monteiro
and the athletics duo of Patricia Mamona and Dulce Felix will spearhead
Portugal's Olympic campaign in London following injuries to the country's four
other medal hopes.
Portugal, which has named a 75-member contingent for London, will be without
both its Beijing medallists after 2008 Olympic triathlon silver medallist
Vanessa Fernandes ruled herself out and triple jump champion Nelson Evora
suffered a leg injury.
Rui Silva, 1,500 metres bronze medallist in Athens, and long jumper Naide
Gomes were also left out of the squad due to injuries.
These high-profile injuries mean Portuguese hopes will rest on Monteiro,
Mamona and Felix.
Felix won the 10,000 metres gold medal at July's European Athletics
Championships in Helsinki while Mamona won silver in the triple jump.
Evora said the country should wholeheartedly back the squad.
"It will be too much for the squad to ask them for medals at the Olympics.
We must support them, regardless of them achieving them or not," Evora told
local media.
Most Portuguese athletes will compete in athletics and sailing, which boast
22 and 13 representatives, respectively.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)