By John Mehaffey
| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 London, an ancient city steeped
in theatre and pageantry, stages its third summer Olympics
against a sombre backdrop tempering the excitement and
anticipation before the world's greatest sports festival.
Euphoria in Singapore, where London secured the Games in
2005, was succeeded within 24 hours by horror in the British
capital when 52 commuters were killed by four suicide bombers.
Consequently the Games of the XXX Olympiad, opening at the
Olympic stadium in east London on Friday, will feature Britain's
largest peacetime security operation which has further inflated
the budget in troubled economic times.
"The security threat comes from a number of diverse actors
ranging from al-Qaeda affiliated terrorists, lone wolves acting
independently, Irish Republican Army offshoots as well as
anarchists," said an assessment from the Asia-Pacific
Foundation, a London-based think tank.
"Another potential danger is street violence similar to the
wild, apparently spontaneous and totally unpredictable riots,
that hit parts of London for five days in August 2011, causing
hundreds of millions of pounds in property damage."
London's creaking transport system, criticised as "often
obsolete" by International Olympic Committee (IOC) inspectors
after the city was short-listed for the Games, is another
problem.
So, too, is the unpredictable British climate during a
summer of unrelieved gloom and drenching rain, although signs
that the weather gods may have finally relented came at the
weekend with clear skies, rising temperatures and optimistic
forecasts.
On the plus side, the Asia-Pacific Foundation report pointed
out that Britain has a "very successful track record" in hosting
major sports events, a point stressed by London 2012 Olympics
organising committee chairman Seb Coe.
"You do not want people coming to London feeling they have
come to a siege town," Coe told Reuters. "London stages these
global events all the time and often at the same time. We have a
good track record but I am not being remotely cavalier or
particularly sanguine about the nature of what we have to do."
London held the 1908 Olympics at the height of the golden
Edwardian summer when Britain ruled much of the world. The 1948
Games were hosted by a city ravaged by wartime bombing in an
emotionally and physically exhausted country burdened by a
record debt.
In a link with the past, the Olympic Park is located in an
area of London which suffered some of the worst bombing in World
War Two, as part of a programme of economic regeneration.
UNPARALLELED SPORTING HISTORY
Britain possesses an unparalleled sporting history, stemming
from that astounding period in Victorian Britain when the rules
for virtually all the games now played throughout the world were
either invented or codified.
"We're coming to a nation that invented modern sport in the
second half of the 19th century," IOC president Jacques Rogge
said at Formula One's British Grand Prix this month.
"We're also coming to a nation that has included sport in
its school curriculum and it's a nation that loves sport, knows
sport, and that will show."
The Olympic movement has been criticised as bloated,
grandiose and in thrall to the sponsors and television companies
who provide the money which underpins modern sport.
No credible alternative economic model exists and, even if
the IOC ceased to exist, the sports and leisure industries would
soon entice the individual federations into new multi-sports
commercial ventures.
Under Rogge, the IOC has moved with the times and there is
also nothing remotely bloated about the background of the
athletes expected to make the most impact when the track and
field competition, the core sport of the Games, starts on Aug.
3.
Usain Bolt electrified the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing
four years ago with world records in the 100 and 200 metres
followed by a third as a member of the Jamaican 4x100 relay
squad.
Bolt is coached by Glen Mills at the Racers Track Club in
Kingston, where the facilities are rudimentary but the work
ethic relentless.
After Bolt again shattered the world 100 and 200 records at
the 2009 Berlin world championships, clocking a scarcely
credible 9.58 and 19.19 seconds, another golden double in London
seemed a formality provided he remained fit and focused.
Four years, though, is a long time in the life of any
athlete and now another sprinter from the Racers Track Club
threatens to dethrone Bolt in London.
Yohan Blake rejoices in the nickname of "The Beast", a
tribute to his ferocious appetite for training. Whereas Bolt is
tall, lean and languid, Blake is compact, muscular and
explosive.
At the Daegu world championships last year, Blake won the
100 metres after Bolt was disqualified for a false start. This
year he beat Bolt, who has been hampered by a right hamstring
strain, decisively in both the 100 and 200 at the Jamaican
Olympic trials.
The 100 metres is the most exciting and the most elemental
of races, equivalent to a world heavyweight title fight in that
the winner of the former can plausibly claim to be the fastest
man in the world while the victor of the latter can say he is
the meanest.
It is also the most unforgiving. "In the 100 metres a single
mistake can cost you victory," said Carl Lewis, winner of nine
Olympic track and field titles.
Lewis is the only man to retain the Olympic 100 title,
albeit through the disqualification of Ben Johnson at the 1988
Seoul Olympics after a positive drugs test.
In London, the race is likely to be won and lost at the
start. Because of his height, Bolt is slow to unwind out of the
blocks but if he does get away swiftly there is nobody in the
world who can touch him.
PHELPS VERSUS LOCHTE
Kenyan athletes, who are expected to dominate the middle and
long distances, possess a similar work ethic and equally lofty
standards. Public expectations are high while running is one of
the few avenues out of rural poverty.
David Rudisha holds the world 800 metres record, once owned
by Coe, and plans to go one better than the twice Olympic 1,500
champion and win the Olympic title for himself and his nomadic
Maasai tribe.
"Everybody wants to be recognised as Olympic champion, as
world champion," he said. "That gives us our happiness as
athletes."
The first week of the Games ending on Aug. 12 and featuring
10,500 athletes from 204 countries taking part in 26 sports will
be dominated by another duel between a pair of athletes from the
same country.
In Beijing, swimmer Michael Phelps won eight gold medals in
eight events to better the Olympic record set by fellow American
Mark Spitz. This time he will swim seven races, four individual
plus all three relays.
"No one should be expected to do that twice," said coach Bob
Bowman. "Once was more than enough. Trust me. It was."
Phelps's main rival will be team mate Ryan Lochte, who won
five golds at last year's world championships and who has
undergone a gruelling regime out of the pool to build up his
strength.
The pair are scheduled to meet in the 400 individual medley
on the first day of competition at the London Aquatics Centre on
Saturday and in the 200 medley on Aug. 1.
Phelps, who will retire after the Games, has another record
in his sights. Three medals of any colour will makes him the
most prolific medallist in Games' history ahead of Soviet
gymnast Larisa Latynina who collected 18.
No single fan, however many dedicated television channels he
or she watches, can absorb the entire Olympic spectacle. The
beauty of the Games is the prominence it gives to sports which
mostly pass unnoticed in the larger world.