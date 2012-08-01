* Syria bound to be high on agenda
By Maria Golovnina
LONDON, Aug 1 Fired up by his martial spirit,
judo black belt Vladimir Putin is likely to be at his combative
best when he meets British Prime Minister David Cameron for a
tussle over Syria on the sidelines of an Olympic judo match in
London on Thursday.
On his first trip to London in nine years, Russia's most
powerful man will watch a session of his favourite sport and
test his mettle with Cameron over Syria, the biggest irritant in
Russia's relations with the West, in a day of judo diplomacy.
For a former KGB spy who revels in his hard-man image, the
sight of judokas in blue and white robes body-slamming each
other on the Olympic mat will offer a powerful backdrop to
Russian diplomacy.
"He can't afford to seem weak," said Mark Galeotti, a New
York University professor and expert on Russia.
"Putin tends to be much more bullish when he is on safe
ground. ... I can't speak as to whether or not Cameron will be
in bullish mode, but I do suspect Putin will be setting himself
up to give at least as good as he gets."
Cameron said last week he and Putin might attend the Games
together.
As in Soviet times, sports and diplomacy are never too far
apart, and for Putin, London's Olympic mats are about as close
as foreign soil comes to being his home turf.
As the honorary president of the International Judo
Federation, the sport's governing body, he will bask in the
limelight on Thursday, surrounded by adoring Russian athletes
and flag-waving fans.
The men's 100 kg and women's 78 kg judo competitions are on
that day, with the two finals around 4 p.m. One Russian each is
in contention in the men's and women's.
Meeting Putin in this setting could be tricky task.
SYRIA
Talks will inevitably revolve around Syria, Russia's firmest
foothold in the Middle East. Britain and Russia are both
permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.
Russia has faced growing Western criticism of its position
on Syria, with the United States and Britain demanding Moscow
drop its support for President Bashar al-Assad. Cameron is
expected to make the case personally to Putin on Thursday.
Western powers believe that ousting Assad is the only way to
end the bloodshed in Syria. Russia, on the other hand, provides
arms to Damascus and has blocked three Western resolutions
calling to increase pressure on Assad.
Western sources said London was frustrated that Russia
appears to be willing to seek common ground in private meetings
while appearing bullish in public.
"This is very frustrating for the efforts of the UK and
other Western states who see Russia as an obstacle to taking
stronger action at the U.N. China is likely to follow Russia's
lead should it soften its tone," said one Western diplomat.
Diplomatic efforts will be further complicated by Russia's
difficult relations with Britain itself, ranging from espionage
to human rights to the presence of a community of outspoken
Russian political exiles in Britain.
The two countries are still at odds over the 2006 death from
radiation poisoning in London of Kremlin critic Alexander
Litvinenko, whose widow lives in Britain.
"He (Putin) can make a statement just by simply treating
Cameron with a moderate degree of disrespect ... and not give
any ground, and, from his point of view, just simply more or
less let Cameron have his say and ignore him," said Galeotti.
"ALPHA DOG"
Putin's testosterone-fuelled appearances have earned him the
nickname "alpha-dog" in U.S. diplomatic cables.
A one-time judo champion in his native city of St
Petersburg, then called Leningrad, he has advanced his macho
side through a series of stunts - stalking tigers, flying a
fighter jet and riding a horse bare-chested in Siberia.
Observers said a show of strength in London would be aimed
at the audience at home, where Putin has hardened his
anti-Western rhetoric in response to street protests at the end
of last year and early this year.
Observers expect no major breakthrough on Syria but will be
watching the two leaders' body language and personal chemistry
for any signs that Russia might be softening its stance.
Cameron himself has sought to play down the significance of
the meeting, saying that trade would be the main issue on the
agenda.
"We will be at the judo, so it may be a bit off-putting," he
said.
With Russia's Olympic judo team powering ahead at the Games,
securing its second gold on Monday in the space of three days,
the jubilant atmosphere will also help boost Putin's spirits.
"For us it's a great honour and it gives us encouragement
and we of course try not let ourselves, the country and him down
when we compete," said Russian fighter Ivan Nifontov, who took
bronze in the men's -81kg category on Tuesday.
But for some in London, home to a vocal community of Russian
exiles who fled what they see as a climate of repression in
their home country, Putin's visit was not a happy occasion.
At a small protest outside Russia's embassy in London, a
group of Russian opposition activists shook their fists in the
air and chanted "Shame on Putin" and "Russia will be free".
Activists said they had written to Cameron asking him to ban
Putin from entering Britain altogether.
"We don't want to see Putin here," said Andrei Sidelnikov, a
protest organiser. "For us, he shouldn't be allowed to be here
because he is a dictator."
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Abbas, Alessandra Prentice
and Michael Holden; and Gleb Bryanski and Steve Gutterman in
