LONDON Aug 2 Russia and Britain still differ over how to handle the civil conflict gripping Syria, Prime Minister David Cameron said after talks with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"There have been some differences in the positions that we have taken over the Syrian conflict," Cameron told reporters.

"We both want to see an end to that conflict and a stable Syria and we will discuss with our foreign ministers how to take this agenda forward," he said.

Western nations want Putin to take a tougher line on Syria, Russia's firmest foothold in the Middle East, and stop blocking Western-backed resolutions aimed at stepping up pressure on President Bashar al-Assad.

Putin told reporters through a translator that Russia and Britain shared common ground on some areas over Syria.

"We take notice of the fact there are some things that we see eye to eye on and we agreed to continue working to find a viable solution," Putin said. (Reporting by Mo Abbas; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Peter Millership)