By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Queueing and gambling, two
popular pastimes in Britain, will be especially prominent during
the looming London Olympics, starting at Heathrow Airport's
arrival terminals it appears.
The slow pace of immigration checks has come under fire as
Olympic officials and athletes begin arriving for the two-week
Games and a leading bookmaker has already made it a racing
certainty that an hour-long wait will be experienced.
Ladbrokes have set odds of 1-20 - a one pound bet would land
you just five pence in winnings, plus your pound back - that any
Olympian or team official will be snagged in one of Terminal
Four's queues for more than an hour as they enter the country.
Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Donohue said: "It's looking certain
that competitors arriving in London will be held up at the last
hurdle."
With the country on a high security alert because of the
Games, long lines of visitors have been forced to wait sometimes
up to two hours at Britain's airport border controls.
A report in The Times on Tuesday said there were fears of
public disorder at Heathrow after passengers began slow hand
clapping while waiting to have their passports checked.
The report said there had even been attempts to barge
through the check points as tempers frayed.
British MP Keith Vaz, the chairman of the Commons Home
Affairs Select Committee, said he was "appalled" during an
impromptu visit to Heathrow early on Monday morning, claiming
half the passport desks had been unmanned.
"People were stuck in queues in corridors waiting to get
into the arrivals hall at the busiest international airport in
the world," he was quoted in The Times.
Immigration minister Damian Green said on Tuesday that staff
were on target to achieve waiting times of 45 minutes for
non-European Union passport holders.
"Forty five minutes is acceptable," he said after being
asked to appear in front of the home affairs committee on
Tuesday. "It has got better there than it was in April, May or
June, but it is not perfect."
