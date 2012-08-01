(Adds Pistorius)
Aug 1 Following are some of the fun and
memorable quotes from the London Olympics:
"My mother used to tell us in the mornings, 'Carl put on
your shoes, Oscar you put on your prosthetic legs ...So I grew
up not really thinking I had a disability. I grew up thinking I
had different shoes."
- South African runner Oscar Pistorius, nicknamed 'Blade
Runner' because he races on carbon fibre prosthetic blades,
talks about growing up playing sports with brother Carl.
"I understand it because the Chinese always win, and maybe
some people think this not good for table tennis. I don't think
so. We always win because we work much harder than the others."
- Chinese women's table tennis coach Shi Zhihao gives his
take on rules limiting each country to two players aimed at
curbing China's domination of the sport. It's China versus China
in the women's singles final on Wednesday.
"Good evening, Mr Bond."
- The 86-year-old Queen Elizabeth makes her film debut in a
clip with James Bond star Daniel Craig shown as part of the
quirky opening ceremony.
"The female body is a masterpiece. Everyone likes to look at
the female body, especially in dynamic, athletic sport."
- Natalie Cook, gold medallist at Sydney in 2000, defends
bikinis in beach volleyball.
"The excitement is growing so much I think the Geiger
counter of Olympo-mania is going to go 'zoink' off the scale."
- London Mayor Boris Johnson is characteristically effusive
in summing up the mood at an Olympics concert in London's Hyde
Park.
"There are many people who want to start rowing because I
have come to the Olympic Games. We will start when I get back.
We just have to wait for the boats to arrive."
- Wildcard Niger rower Hamadou Djibo Issaka trained for just
three months for the men's single sculls, but never in his
landlocked and mostly desert country.
"When baby kicks, I will breathe in and breathe out and try
to calm myself down and talk to baby: 'Behave yourself and help
mummy to shoot!'"
- Eight months pregnant, Malaysia's Nur Suryani Mohamed
Taibi later said she felt "three or four kicks" during 10-metre
air rifle qualifying.
"My results come from hard work and training and I would
never use any banned drugs. The Chinese people have clean
hands."
- Chinese swimming sensation Ye Shiwen brushes aside doping
suspicions raised after the 16-year-old set a world record to
win the women's 400-metre individual medley.
"Some of you will be baffled, I can guarantee it ... I hope
you enjoy that kind of Liquorice Allsorts of things. Many of you
won't understand that reference, either."
- Director Danny Boyle prepares international journalists
for the opening ceremony he devised.
"Having been soundly beaten by Ariel since she was nine, I
can certainly attest to her talent."
- Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is humbled
by Ariel Hsing, the now 16-year-old U.S. women's table tennis
player who calls him "Uncle Bill".
"Had I won the gold medal, I would have retired."
- Roger Bannister, famous for running a mile in under four
minutes in 1954, reveals he might have quit two years earlier
had he not missed out on the medals at the Helsinki Olympics.
"I said 'The medal is there, we have to take it'. I had a
super feeling. I felt something big, but now I feel something
even bigger, a big pain."
- Injured Swiss cyclist Fabian Cancellara rues a crash in
the men's road race.
"She made it into the opening ceremony. She obviously should
not have been there ... I can now confirm that she was a cast
member. She was slightly over-excited."
- London 2012 organising committee chairman Sebastian Coe is
asked to explain how a woman breached security to gatecrash
India's athletes' parade at the opening ceremony.
"I'm happy to say I'm the third in the world."
- British golden girl Rebecca Adlington, unexpected swimming
double gold medal winner at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, expresses
her delight at winning a bronze before a cheering home crowd in
London.
"'Inspire a generation' is our motto. Not necessarily
'Create a generation', which is what they sometimes get up to in
the Olympic village."
- London Mayor Boris Johnson extols the "energy and
enthusiasm" of the Games' 10,000 athletes, to whom some 150,000
condoms have been distributed.
"It's tough. It's not ballet."
- Six foot 5 inch (1.96 metre) Croatian water polo player
Miho Boskovic clutches a bag of ice to his elbow as he describes
the sport following a tough comeback win over Greece.
"We were getting rather frustrated with Transport for London
at one point and discussed internally trying to get on a bus
with a coffin."
- London funeral director John Cribb expresses frustration
at the special road lanes set aside for Olympic
vehicles.
