(Adds Mo Farah)
LONDON Aug 13 Following are some of the fun and
memorable quotes from the London Olympics:
"These were happy and glorious Games."
- International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge
hails London 2012 as he closes the Games with a reference to
Britain's national anthem and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee
year.
"It's what I came here to do, I'm now a legend."
- Jamaica's Usain Bolt permits the world to proclaim him a
sporting legend after becoming the first man to retain the 100-
and 200 metres titles.
"There was no pressure. You should play in my country, then
you will see pressure. They throw bricks at you."
- Croatia's Ivano Balic reacts after his side's handball
semi-final defeat by France.
"I wanted a gold medal for each of my two girls on the way.
They could come any day now!"
- Mo Farah won the hearts of an enthralled home crowd that
included his pregnant wife and daughter by becoming the first
Briton to win the 10,000 metres title and then repeated the feat
in the 5,000.
"It's hard to put it into words in English, it's even harder
in Swedish!"
- Pia Sundhage, the Sweden-born coach of the U.S. women's
soccer team, talks about winning the gold medal in front of more
than 80,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.
"I'm ready to wrestle anyone who steps across that line. If
the Queen of England came out on the mat I probably would
double-leg her."
- An exuberant Jason Burroughs invites all challengers after
the American wrestled his way to Olympic gold.
"My mother used to tell us in the mornings, 'Carl put on
your shoes, Oscar you put on your prosthetic legs... So I grew
up not really thinking I had a disability. I grew up thinking I
had different shoes."
- South African runner Oscar Pistorius, nicknamed 'Blade
Runner' because he races on carbon fibre prosthetic blades,
talks about growing up playing sports with brother Carl.
"I saw the board with number 31 on it and thought my brother
had got a penalty. I thought 'What an idiot Alistair, you've got
a penalty'. Then I looked at my arm and realised I was number
31."
- Britain's Jonathan Brownlee took bronze in triathlon after
receiving a 15-second penalty for getting on his bike too early.
His brother Alistair took gold.
"I hope that this medal inspires the kids at home to put
down guns and knives and pick up a pair of trainers instead."
- Erick Barrondo, winner of Guatemala's first-ever Olympic
medal with silver in the men's 20-km race walk.
"Good evening, Mr Bond."
- Queen Elizabeth at 86 makes her film debut with James Bond
star Daniel Craig in a clip for London's quirky opening ceremony
where she appears to jump from a helicopter.
"The female body is a masterpiece. Everyone likes to look at
the female body, especially in dynamic, athletic sport."
- Australia's Natalie Cook, gold medallist at Sydney in
2000, defends bikinis in beach volleyball.
"There are many people who want to start rowing because I
have come to the Olympic Games. We will start when I get back.
We just have to wait for the boats to arrive."
- Niger rower Hamadou Djibo Issaka trained for just three
months for the men's single sculls, but never in his landlocked
and mostly desert native country.
"My results come from hard work and training and I would
never use any banned drugs. The Chinese people have clean
hands."
- Chinese swimmer Ye Shiwen brushes aside doping suspicions
raised after the 16-year-old set a world record in the women's
400 metres individual medley.
"'Inspire a generation' is our motto. Not necessarily
'Create a generation', which is what they sometimes get up to in
the Olympic village."
- London Mayor Boris Johnson extols the "energy and
enthusiasm" of the Games' 10,000 athletes, to whom some 150,000
condoms were distributed.
"I said 'The medal is there, we have to take it'. I had a
super feeling. I felt something big, but now I feel something
even bigger - a big pain."
- Injured Swiss cyclist Fabian Cancellara rues a crash in
the men's road race.
"We were getting rather frustrated with Transport for London
at one point and discussed internally trying to get on a bus
with a coffin."
- London funeral director John Cribb expresses frustration
at special road lanes set aside for Olympic
vehicles.
