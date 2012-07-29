LONDON, July 29 The British summer downpour, as inevitable as death and taxes, struck on day two of the Olympic Games, drenching the women's cycling road race, b u ffeting top-hatted equestrian riders and delaying tennis at Wimbledon.

The rain added to the drama as Britain won its first medal of the Games in the women's cycling road race where slick conditions saw riders fall and the home nation narrowly missed out on gold in a tense sprint to the finish.

Dutchwoman Marianne Vos edged Britain's Lizzie Armitstead by less than a second at the end of a 140.3 km ride which starting and ending in central London.

"Lizzie took a risk and it paid off so credit to her. I don't think anyone can begrudge Vos winning, they did it in torrential rain and really tough circumstances so credit to all of them," Britain's cycling coach Dave Brailsford said.

Play on the outside tennis courts at Wimbledon was postponed by three hours and suspended again less than an hour later due to a torrential downpour which pounded off the Centre Court roof.

"It is a shame but it is tennis, in Wimbledon. We live here, we know what to expect," said 35-year-old Londoner Paul Foster, sheltering in the food court at Wimbledon, where despite the weather, he was enjoying an ice cream with his two-year old daughter Florence.

On the grassy hill by Court One, groups of spectators huddled under umbrellas watching a big screen broadcast of Britain's Andy Murray playing his first round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka on Centre Court.

Britons have been grumbling since May about daily downpours and unseasonably cold weather, but summer looked to be showing itself in the run-up to the Games' opening ceremonies.

That changed on Sunday when riders in the equestrian eventing contest were buffeted by strong winds that blew a television off a tier of the stands on to the one below.

After British rider Kristina Cook was forced to compete in a downpour, lightning rent the sky and Anne-Mette Binder, president of the judge's panel, had seen enough and ordered a stop to proceedings for several minutes.

"It's been fabulous the last few days because we've had rain, rain and rain all summer," said spectator Kristine Hynd from Tayside, Scotland, who came with family to watch the dressage and cross-country phases of eventing.

And Sunday's flash downpour? "Oh, that. That's just a shower," Hynd said, dismissing it with a wave. She and her sister and niece stayed in the stands throughout, sheltered by Union Jack umbrellas.

"And look how our Brit did in the shower - fantastically well. Our Kristina (Cook) was wonderful, on a lovely, level-headed horse, and (she) smiled through it all," she said.

Cook's mount Miners Frolic stayed calm and steady throughout while world number two event rider Andrew Nicholson of New Zealand had some problems with horse Nereo.

The wind rattled loose parts of the huts where the three-member ground jury sit to observe the performance of each horse, with crews rushing in on a couple of occasions to make repairs.

"I'm used to riding in the rain," Cook said in a statement. "...But when the judges' roof blew up and down when he was doing his extended trot, I really hoped that he wasn't going to spook at the noise."

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)