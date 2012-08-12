LONDON Aug 12 Chris Hoy's tears of joy
represented a defining moment of London 2012, International
Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge said on Sunday.
Rogge also acknowledged Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt as a
"living legend" after his treble success in London replicated
his success of Beijing four years ago.
"There are so many things, I have not one favourite moment,"
Rogge said when asked at a news conference what it might be.
"If I would have to take one, not emotion, but a sentimental
one, that would be the tears of Chris Hoy. I think that's one of
the defining moments of the Games."
Hoy wept after clinching his sixth Olympic cycling gold
medal, in the keirin, last Tuesday, ensuring Britain matched
their Beijing record of seven track titles.
Rogge said many athletes had managed to write Olympic
history in London, including American swimmer Michael Phelps,
who became the most decorated Olympian, and Britain's Ben
Ainslie, who became the most successful Games sailor.
He also picked out Italian fencer Valentina Vezzali for
racking up a sixth gold and Andy Murray for winning his first
big tennis title.
"I could go on for the rest of the Games but the marathon
finishes in two hours so therefore I will shorten my speech," he
said.
Rogge also mentioned the "magic stride" of Kenya's David
Rudisha who romped home to win the 800 metres in a world-record
time, saying: "This was beauty in action."
Rogge finally confirmed Bolt as a "living legend", having
appeared reluctant to do so earlier in the week.
The sprinter won an unprecedented 100 and 200 metres double
at two consecutive Olympics, and anchored the Jamaican 4x100
metre relay team who retained their Beijing title in
world-record time.
Rogge had suggested Bolt's career could be judged only when
it was over, comparing it with that of American Carl Lewis who
competed in four consecutive Games.
"Your semantic question about a legend, I mean, this is a
very semantic issue," he said when asked what else Bolt had to
do to become a living legend.
"Let me finalise this issue as follows: to say that Usain
Bolt is an active-performance legend, he's an icon, he's the
best sprinter of all times. I think that is a good
qualification."
London organising committee (LOCOG) chairman Seb Coe
described Britain's Mo Farah as "probably the greatest runner we
have produced in this country", after he won Saturday's 5,000
metres to go with his earlier victory in the 10,000.
"I thought Mo Farah's race last night was superb," Coe told
the news conference.
The British public's support and enthusiasm during the Games
had been the best aspect of London 2012 for him, he said.
"The British people, day after day, have filled our stadiums
and turned them into theatres of sport," he said.
"I think for me that has been, in a way, the defining part
of this two-week experience."
(Reporting by Clare Fallon)