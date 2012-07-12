By Andreas Buerger
BREISACH, Germany, July 12 German rowers are no
strangers to the medals podium at the Olympics but their eight
team are thirsty for a first gold in 24 years after the return
of illustrious coach Ralf Holtmeyer.
Holtmayer led Germany's eight to Olympic gold in 1988,
bronze four years later and then silver in 1996 before switching
to coach the women's teams.
He was called back, however following the 2008 Beijing Games
to guide Germany's showcase rowing team towards fresh success.
Germany have since won three consecutive world titles and are
unbeaten in 34 consecutive races.
This new-found success seems to have produced an air of calm
around the team at their training camp in Breisach, southern
Germany even as domestic expectations again rise before the
London Games.
As they pushed off on a cloudy July morning from the bank,
every move looked well-practised and perfectly synchronised - as
they simultaneously pushed the boat out onto the river.
"Pressure is something you create yourself. We are saying:
what is more important is what we expect from ourselves rather
than from the outside. I think we did pretty well so far,"
Holtmeyer told Reuters Television.
The team will be up against strong opposition, with Britain
consistently doing well in the World Cup this year and the
Canadian team setting a world best time of five minutes, 19.35
seconds at a World Cup event in Lucerne, Switzerland in May.
"The Olympic Games are the world's greatest event for any
athlete," said stroke Kristof Wilke. "It only happens every four
years and the whole world is watching and it's definitely the
biggest achievement one can strive for," he said.
"I think everyone's goal is to come home with a medal. Sure,
based on the preliminary results in Belgrade and Lucerne, the
British remain our main competitors," he said.
"But the Canadians with their world record time in Lucerne
also showed that they can do it, so we will see what happens."
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)