By Kate Holton
| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 3 In Beijing four years
ago, British rower Katherine Grainger was left traumatised after
missing out on yet another gold medal and she wondered whether
it was worth trying again.
On Friday, all the pain and anguish finally disappeared as
she won an Olympic gold at the fourth time of asking in front of
cheering home crowds on Dorney Lake.
The 36-year-old Grainger had entered the London 2012 Games
as a favourite for the women's double sculls title and a huge
favourite with the supporters having won three silver medals in
the last three Olympics.
In Beijing her crew had led from the start before the
Chinese came through to beat them on the line. The sight of the
four British women sobbing on television and throughout the
medal ceremony became one of the images of the 2008 Games.
"For any athlete at an Olympic Games, to become an Olympic
champion is an incredibly special and rare accomplishment," she
said of her victory alongside partner Anna Watkins.
"Any Olympics medal is a phenomenal achievement in itself
but having had three in the past of, for me, not the right
colour, it did become the one that I wanted to complete the
collection."
Asked if another silver medal would have meant her career
remained unfulfilled, she told reporters: "In a word, yes.
"The Olympic gold became far more special to me because of
that and because it was proving elusive and I knew it would take
something very special to win it. It's made the quest for the
gold medal all the sweeter."
Grainger and Watkins had punched the air with delight as
they crossed the line over a length ahead of Australia as some
25,000 supporters cheered them on. She later fought to control
her emotions on the podium while the sound of thousands of fans
singing the British national anthem echoed around the lake.
"We knew we had potential to be the best in the world and it
was about living out that potential," she said, draped in a
Union Jack flag and cracking jokes.
"It's about delivering it and for us delivering it in front
of a home crowd at a home Olympics at the biggest sporting event
in the world was what we set out to do.
"Having had the last 12 years involved in the Olympics, the
Olympic movement, the Olympic results and races mean so much to
me, it really, really is part of me. I'm a bride at last."
