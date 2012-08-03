DORNEY, England Aug 3 Organisers of the Olympic
rowing regatta delayed racing by 30 minutes at Dorney Lake on
Friday to redraw the lanes because of strong winds blowing
across the course.
The course to the west of London is prone to crosswinds
which can make lanes six and five slightly more protected, and
therefore easier to row.
The two winners of the semi-finals normally race in lanes
three and four but they are likely to be switched to five and
six on Friday to prevent the favourites from being hampered in
the more choppy water.
The British men's lightweight four who won silver on
Thursday had complained that the body overseeing the sport,
FISA, should have redrawn the lanes to favour the semi-final
winners. The winners of that final, South Africa, raced in lane
five.
The finals of the men's quad, men's pair, women's double and
men's single were due at 20-minute intervals from 1030 GMT.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon)