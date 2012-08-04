By Kate Holton
DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 4 As things stands, if the
British rowing squad formed their own country they would lie
eighth in the overall London 2012 Olympic medals table, behind
Italy but ahead of North Korea and Russia.
The quite incredible statistic shows just how far the
British team has come in recent years, driven initially by the
exploits of five-times Olympic champion Steve Redgrave who began
his gold medal run in Los Angeles in 1984.
The introduction of funding from the National Lottery in the
late 1990s took the system to another level, allowing the best
rowers in the squad to become professional and train full time.
Tall rowers are now scouted at schools, colleges and from
other sports. They receive funding to allow them to train full
time and much of the year is spent abroad on warm-weather
training camps.
The programme is overseen by the best coaches in the world.
"Sport is sport, you have winners and losers, you can't buy
the medals so you have to find the best way to be the best," the
men's coach Jurgen Grobler said. "That is what we did."
In one moment of over excitement a British television
commentator declared that Britain had become the new East
Germany in its ability to churn out medal winners, in an
unfortunate comparison for a system now known to have been
heavily backed by performance enhancing drugs.
Grobler has been chief coach of Britain's men's rowing team
since 1992. He had previously been an Olympic rowing coach in
East Germany.
Spectators watching the action on Dorney Lake over the last
four days could not escape the fact that Britain now dominates
the sport, topping the medal table for a second Games running,
with four gold medals, two silvers and three bronzes from a
possible 14 events.
At least three of the crews who won silver or bronze medals
looked disgusted with the result.
The consistently strong performance by the British team is a
far cry from where the sport was just 15 years ago, when it
mostly relied on rowers taught at private schools.
Carried by the success of Redgrave and his partner Matthew
Pinsent, the sport excelled in men's heavyweight rowing events
but struggled to even make the final in women's crews, sculling
events and lightweight boats as they repeatedly trailed the
likes of Germany, Australia, Romania and Russia.
In a sign of how broad the British team is, the squad has
now excelled in all those categories. The British women's pair
of Heather Stanning and Helen Glover won the first women's
rowing gold medal on Wednesday while the men's lightweight
double took gold in Beijing and silver at London.
The women's lightweight double took gold on Saturday.
"The British team, no one would dispute, have been really
clever and very intelligent in how they use their money," Matt
Smith, the executive director of the international rowing body
FISA, told reporters.
"And the result is fantastic team leadership, fantastic
coaches and great athletes who have had the platform built under
them to perform. Everyone is jealous like hell of how smart and
intelligent they've been and how much money they have.
"I never thought my sport would have so much money, that
there would be so much professionalism."
