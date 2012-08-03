LONDON Aug 3 German rower Nadja Drygalla left
the Olympic village on Friday following reports that her
boyfriend was a far-right extremist.
The German Olympic Committee said Drygalla, who had already
finished competing at the Games as part of the women's rowing
eight team, left of her own accord after a 90-minute
conversation German officials.
"Miss Drygalla confirmed credibly her commitment to the
Olympic Charter," the head of Germany's committee Michael Vesper
said. "She is leaving the Olympic Village so as not to be a
burden for the team."
Though German officials did not give the reason for her
departure, referring only to findings on the athlete's " private
environment", German public broadcaster ARD reported the
23-year-old former police officer was suspected of sympathising
with right-wing extremist ideology.
Media reports said her boyfriend was a leading member of
the "Rostock National Socialists" and had fought a state
election for the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD).
Germany's intelligence agency describes the party as racist,
anti-Semitic and inspired by the Nazis. Its local election
campaigns blame immigrants for crime and unemployment and its
supporters are mostly unemployed young men with little education
in depressed areas of the east.
It is represented in two state assemblies - the east German
states of Saxony and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern - but not in the
federal parliament.
One attempt to ban the NPD failed in 2003 after witnesses
were exposed as intelligence agency informants.
A country whose history means there is no tolerance in
mainstream politics of neo-Nazi sympathies or anti-Semitism,
Germany has been rocked by the so-called "doner murders" of nine
Turkish and Greek immigrants carried out by a neo-Nazi cell
between 2000 and 2007. Authorities only discovered the cell by
chance late last year.
The German rowing federation said in a statement it welcomed
Drygalla's decision.
"We will have another conversation with Nadja Drygalla in
August after the Olympic Games. After that we will decide
together with her how to proceed," said Siegfried Kaidel, the
head of the federation.
Mark Adams, spokesman for the International Olympic
Committee, said Drygalla had done nothing wrong at the Games:
"There is no issue for us regarding the rower. I have seen the
report. But as far as the Games are concerned, she has not done
anything wrong."
(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed
Osmond)