By Kate Holton
| DORNEY, England, July 28
DORNEY, England, July 28 New Zealand's men took
the opening day of the Olympic rowing regatta by storm on
Saturday, setting one world best time, breaking an Olympic
record and generally looking untouchable.
New Zealand's Eric Murray and Hamish Bond maintained their
incredible recent form to win their pair heat on Dorney Lake by
some nine seconds, or three boat lengths of clear water, to
shatter the old world best time and storm into the semi-final.
The pair, who won gold in the last three world championships
and have not been beaten since they teamed up in 2009, recorded
a time over 2,000 metres of six minutes and eight seconds, well
below the previous world best time of 6:14 set by Britain's
Matthew Pinsent and James Cracknell in Seville 10 years ago.
The time, recorded on a hot day with a slight tail wind,
also smashed the previous Olympic best time of 6:20 which was
set by Pinsent and Steve Redgrave in Atlanta in 1996.
"There's one thing saying you're really well prepared and
there's another to go and show you're prepared, but this has
given us a real confidence boost," Murray told reporters as he
came off the water on a scorching hot day on the course to the
west of London.
Bond added that the pair had had no clue of how fast they
were going as they raced in front of packed grandstands to huge
acclaim, with the predominantly British fans standing to applaud
the margin of victory.
Such is the strength of the New Zealand squad, however, that
Bond and Murray will still have to compete with their team mates
for the media attention back home.
Just over an hour earlier, the New Zealand men's double
sculls team Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan shaved a split
second off an Olympic best time when they sprinted through the
field to win their heat to progress to the semi-final.
While New Zealand's most famous rower, the five times world
champion and single sculler Mahe Drysdale, progressed through
his heat without any drama.
Rowing records its times in Olympic and World best times and
not world records because of the impact the weather conditions
can have on a race.
