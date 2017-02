LONDON, Jul 30 The United States was top qualifier in heat 3 of the Olympic men's Rowing four heats on Monday with a time of 5:54.88 at Eton Dorney. Results Table Heat 3 1. U.S. 5:54.88 Q 2. Netherlands 5:55.99 Q 3. Greece 5:57.71 Q 4. Italy 6:02.01 Heat 2 1. Britain 5:50.27 Q 2. Romania 5:52.87 Q 3. Belarus 5:53.26 Q 4. Czech Republic 5:54.37 Heat 1 1. Australia 5:47.06 Q 2. Germany 5:49.84 Q 3. Canada 5:50.78 Q 4. New Zealand 5:51.84 5. Serbia 5:53.35 (Editing by David Cutler)