LONDON, Aug 1 Germany won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's rowing eight at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Germany finished with a time of 5:48.75 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Germany's third gold medal of the games.
Canada won the silver with a time of 5:49.98 and Britain won
the bronze with a time of 5:51.18.
Germany now have eight medals at the games with Canada
collecting their fifth and Britain collecting their sixth.
Results Table
1. Germany
Philipp Adamski/Andreas Kuffner/Eric Johannesen/Maximilian
Reinelt/Richard Schmidt/Lukas Mueller/Florian Mennigen/Kristof
Wilke/Martin Sauer 5 minutes 48.75 seconds
2. Canada
Gabe Bergen/Douglas Csima/Robert Gibson/Conlin McCabe/Malcolm
Howard/Andrew Byrnes/Jeremiah Brown/Will Crothers/Brian Price
5:49.98
3. Britain
Alex Partridge/James Foad/Tom Ransley/Richard Egington/Mohamed
Sbihi/Greg Searle/Matt Langridge/Constantine Louloudis/Phelan
Hill 5:51.18
4. U.S.
David Banks/Grant James/Ross James/William Miller/Giuseppe
Lanzone/Stephen Kasprzak/Jacob Cornelius/Brett Newlin/Zachary
Vlahos 5:51.48
5. Netherlands
Sjoerd Hamburger/Diederik Simon/Rogier Blink/Matthijs
Vellenga/Roel Braas/Jozef Klaassen/Olivier Siegelaar/Mitchel
Steenman/Peter Wiersum 5:51.72
6. Australia
Matthew Ryan/Francis Hegerty/Cameron McKenzie-McHarg/Bryn
Coudraye/Thomas Swann/Joshua Booth/Sam Loch/Nick Purnell/Toby
Lister 5:51.87