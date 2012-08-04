DORNEY, England Aug 4 Britain powered to
victory to beat their fierce Australian rivals to take gold in
the men's four on Saturday in a thrilling showdown that matched
its billing as the race of the Olympic regatta.
The victory on Dorney Lake before 30,000 screaming fans gave
Britain its fourth consecutive win in the men's four and took
the host nation's medal tally on the course to seven, making it
the most successful Olympic rowing regatta for the country in
the modern era.
The win for the British in a race dubbed an "Ashes"
showdown, almost on a par with the cricketing rivalry between
the two countries, also denied Drew Ginn the chance to become
the first Australian to win gold in four Olympic Games.
Britain had gained an early edge going into the final when
they beat the Australian boat in the semi-final. That had
followed days of tough talking from Ginn who had said the
British boat were scared of racing them.
Britain pulled out a lead of a few feet off the start and
held on down the 2,000 metre course to prevent the Australians
coming back at them. The United States took the bronze.
