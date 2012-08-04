By Toby Davis
| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 4 The tears flowed freely
from Drew Ginn as he considered his Olympic future after failing
to become the first Australian man to win gold in four different
Games.
The burly oarsman admitted the last time he cried in public
was after the death of his grandfather but the emotion of losing
to Britain in the Olympic regatta's blue-riband coxless fours
and the realisation that he could be staring retirement in the
face proved an emotional wrench.
At 37 years old, he acknowledged the impact on both his body
and his family may be too great to consider another four years
dedicated effort on the long road to Rio and another shot at a
record fourth Olympic title.
"I would love to go on, but it takes a lot," he said, trying
to hold back the tears.
"It takes its toll. I always said I would take time. But the
reality is I have had two back surgeries... We'll sit down and
discuss it all. You have to have the motivation to go on and I'm
not sure I have.
"My reminder beforehand was never to make a decision on
emotions. For me it has always been about getting it in
perspective. Given what I have been through now I just don't see
my body holding up."
Ginn won his maiden gold in Atlanta in the original "Oarsome
Foursome" coxless four before tasting success in the coxless
pair in Athens and Beijing.
His hopes of leaving another mark in the record books were
ended, however, when his team mates William Lockwood, James
Chapman and Joshua Dunkley-Smith came up against a ruthlessly
determined British four who powered to gold in front of a
ear-splitting home crowd.
"The last time I cried in public was my grandfather dying,
so where did that come from," he added.
"It's just my kids and wife are here so it means a lot," he
added before pulling a photo wrapped in plastic of his two
children Jasper and Kyra from his pocket.
"We do this because we love it. But how deep we have to dig
in training is enormous. People have been in tears in training
sessions so for me to have them after the race is not a
surprise. It just shows it means a lot for us.
"My kids said to me they'll be happy if I win a gold medal,
but they'll also be happy whatever I do, such perspective at 11
and 7."
It was a day when the tears flowed freely on Dorney Lake in
a demonstration that the emotional wrench of defeat can be every
bit as powerful as the elation of victory.
Britain's Mark Hunter and Zac Purchase also broke down after
being edged out in a tense finish in the men's lightweight
double sculls.
Hunter, who along with his team mate, won gold in Beijing
had to be hauled off the pontoon by five-times Olympic champion
Steve Redgrave after rolling out of his boat and lying prostrate
on the floor as he absorbed the full agony of defeat.
Having led for most of the race, the British duo were
overtaken just metres from the line by Danish pair Mads
Rasmussen and Rasmus Quist.
"We feel like we failed today," Hunter said. "It was
heartbreaking not to be able to do it.
"There was nothing in the tank, we couldn't do any more.
"When I rolled out of the boat I couldn't physically move.
Everything hits you at once, the emotional, physical and mental,
and the emotional side comes in and hits you hard."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)