By Kate Holton
| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 2 Britain took the early
bragging rights in their grudge match against Australia on
Thursday, when they rowed through their rivals in the men's four
semi-final ahead of a medal showdown that is expected to be the
highlight of the Olympic regatta.
Britain, victorious in the last three Olympic finals, and
Australia were drawn together in the semi-final of the high
profile event despite the two crews being joint favourites for a
race that will close out the London regatta on Saturday.
Australia had moved out into an almost length lead in the
first half of the race with their smoother rhythm on Dorney Lake
before the British flagship boat moved through them, lifted by a
wave of deafening noise that swept across the last 300 metres of
the course, giving them an early psychological boost.
Neither crew looked overly tired as they crossed the line.
The Australian four had set a best Olympic time in their
earlier heat at the regatta following weeks of tough talking in
the build up to a race that has been dubbed an "Ashes" clash on
a par with the cricketing rivalry between the two countries.
Triple Olympic champion Drew Ginn had set the tone for the
clash by using his last press conference to suggest his
"oarsome" foursome had "scared the hell" out of the British boat
by beating them in their last race in Munich.
Ginn had said the Australian boat would aim to fire off the
start and hold on at the end, comparing their style to a drag
race.
The British men's four had come into the final months
leading up to the Games tipped for the Olympic title, having won
the world championships in 2011 and setting a world best time in
a heat at a world cup race in Lucerne.
The Australian crew lost that world cup final to Britain but
beat the British boat twice in the final world cup regatta of
the season in Munich, the last time the two boats met before
Thursday.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)