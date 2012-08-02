(Adds quotes, reaction)
By Kate Holton
DORNEY, England Aug 2 Britain took the early
bragging rights in their men's four grudge match against
Australia on Thursday, when they rowed through their rivals in
the semi-final ahead of a medal showdown that is expected to be
the highlight of the Olympic regatta.
Britain, victorious in the last three Olympic finals, and
Australia were drawn together in the semi-final of the high
profile event despite the two crews being joint favourites for a
race that will close out the London regatta on Saturday.
Australia had moved out into an almost length lead in the
first half of the race with their smoother rhythm on Dorney Lake
before the powerful British flagship boat moved through them,
lifted by a wave of deafening noise that swept across the end of
the course, giving them an early psychological boost.
However, neither crew looked overly tired as they crossed
the line.
"I don't think it is an advantage for them," Australian Drew
Ginn, the outspoken triple Olympic champion, told reporters.
"There has been nothing between the crews for each of the races
we have had.
"It would have been nice to have been one up but we get to
fight another day. We have had a bit of a chat about it and we
are resolved to stick to our guns".
The Australian four had set a best Olympic time in their
earlier heat at the regatta following weeks of tough talking in
the build-up to a race that has been dubbed an "Ashes" clash on
a par with the cricketing rivalry between the two countries.
Ginn had set the tone by using his last news conference to
suggest his "oarsome foursome" had "scared the hell" out of the
British boat by beating them in their last race in Munich.
Ginn had said the Australian boat would aim to fire off the
start and hold on at the end, comparing their style to a drag
race.
Asked about the mind games, Britain's Peter Reed said they
were not taking any notice of it.
"If we don't enter into it, it's not a game - it's just
nothing," he said. "I just don't care."
The British men's four appeared to take a huge lift from
their semi-final win and an earlier heat when they qualified
comfortably.
The British boat had come into the final months leading up
to the Games tipped for the Olympic title, having won the world
championships in 2011 and setting a world best time in a heat at
a World Cup race in Lucerne.
The Australian crew lost that World Cup final to Britain but
beat the British boat twice in the final world cup regatta of
the season in Munich, the last time the two boats met before
Thursday.
"If it's the Ashes, then let's go for it," Britain's Andrew
Triggs-Hodge said. "If they want to play cricket, I will be here
rowing. Of course it's a great rivalry. It adds a lot of
flavour."
