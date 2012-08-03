LONDON, Aug 3 Germany won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's rowing quadruple sculls at the 2012 London Games on
Friday.
Germany finished with a time of 5:42.48 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Germany's fifth gold medal of the games.
Croatia won the silver with a time of 5:44.78 and Australia
won the bronze with a time of 5:45.22.
Germany now have 18 medals at the games with Croatia
collecting their first and Australia collecting their 12th.
Results Table
1. Germany
Karl Schulze/Philipp Wende/Lauritz Schoof/Tim Grohmann 5
minutes 42.48 seconds
2. Croatia
David Sain/Martin Sinkovic/Damir Martin/Valent Sinkovic
5:44.78
3. Australia
Chris Morgan/Karsten Forsterling/James McRae/Dan Noonan
5:45.22
4. Estonia
Andrei Jamsa/Allar Raja/Tonu Endrekson/Kaspar Taimsoo
5:46.96
5. Britain
Stephen Rowbotham/Charles Cousins/Tom Solesbury/Matthew Wells
5:49.19
6. Poland
Konrad Wasielewski/Marek Kolbowicz/Michal Jelinski/Adam Korol
5:51.74