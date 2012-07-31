LONDON, July 31 Slovenia was the top qualifier in
semifinal 2 of the Olympic men's Rowing double sculls
semi-finals at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of
6:19.97 at Eton Dorney in London.
The other top qualifiers were Argentina with 6:19.40, New
Zealand with 6:19.79, Italy with 6:20.68, Lithuania with 6:21.62
and Britain with 6:22.47.
Results Table
Semifinal 2
1. Slovenia
Luka Spik/Iztok Cop 6 minutes 19.97 seconds Q
2. Lithuania
Rolandas Mascinskas/Saulius Ritter 6:21.62 Q
3. Britain
Bill Lucas/Sam Townsend 6:22.47 Q
4. Norway
Nils Hoff/Kjetil Borch 6:22.88
5. France
Julien Bahain/Cedric Berrest 6:29.61
6. Canada
Michael Braithwaite/Kevin Kowalyk 6:38.94
Semifinal 1
1. Argentina
Ariel Suarez/Cristian Rosso 6:19.40 Q
2. New Zealand
Nathan Cohen/Joseph Sullivan 6:19.79 Q
3. Italy
Alessio Sartori/Romano Battisti 6:20.68 Q
4. Germany
Erick Knittel/Stephan Krueger 6:22.54
5. Australia
David Crawshay/Scott Brennan 6:23.47
6. Ukraine
Dmytro Mikhai/Artem Morozov 6:36.52
Qualified for Next Round
. Argentina
Ariel Suarez/Cristian Rosso 6 minutes 19.40 seconds
. New Zealand
Nathan Cohen/Joseph Sullivan 6:19.79
. Slovenia
Luka Spik/Iztok Cop 6:19.97
. Italy
Alessio Sartori/Romano Battisti 6:20.68
. Lithuania
Rolandas Mascinskas/Saulius Ritter 6:21.62
. Britain
Bill Lucas/Sam Townsend 6:22.47