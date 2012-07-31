LONDON, July 31 Slovenia was the top qualifier in semifinal 2 of the Olympic men's Rowing double sculls semi-finals at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 6:19.97 at Eton Dorney in London.

Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Slovenia Luka Spik/Iztok Cop 6 minutes 19.97 seconds Q 2. Lithuania Rolandas Mascinskas/Saulius Ritter 6:21.62 Q 3. Britain Bill Lucas/Sam Townsend 6:22.47 Q 4. Norway Nils Hoff/Kjetil Borch 6:22.88 5. France Julien Bahain/Cedric Berrest 6:29.61 6. Canada Michael Braithwaite/Kevin Kowalyk 6:38.94

Semifinal 1 1. Argentina Ariel Suarez/Cristian Rosso 6:19.40 Q 2. New Zealand Nathan Cohen/Joseph Sullivan 6:19.79 Q 3. Italy Alessio Sartori/Romano Battisti 6:20.68 Q 4. Germany Erick Knittel/Stephan Krueger 6:22.54 5. Australia David Crawshay/Scott Brennan 6:23.47 6. Ukraine Dmytro Mikhai/Artem Morozov 6:36.52

