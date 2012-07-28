LONDON, July 28 Britain was the top qualifier in
Heat 2 of the Olympic men's rowing lightweight four heats at the
2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 5:49.29 at Eton
Dorney in London.
Results Table
Heat 2
1. Britain
Peter Chambers/Robert Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley
5 minutes 49.29 seconds Q
2. Australia
Anthony Edwards/Sam Beltz/Ben Cureton/Todd Skipworth
5:51.18 Q
3. Germany
Bastian Seibt/Lars Wichert/Jochen Kuehner/Martin Kuehner
5:52.05 Q
4. Czech Republic
Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr
5:52.69
Heat 1
1. Switzerland
Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr
5:53.56 Q
2. South Africa
James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Lawrence Ndlovu
5:54.62 Q
3. Denmark
Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen
5:55.64 Q
4. Italy
Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino
Goretti 5:56.71
5. U.S.
Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes
6:02.42