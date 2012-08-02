LONDON, Aug 2 South Africa won the gold medal in the
men's rowing lightweight four Final A on Thursday.
South Africa finished with a time of 6:02.84 at Eton Dorney
to claim its third gold medal of the games.
Results Table
1. South Africa
James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Sizwe Ndlovu
6 minutes 2.84 seconds
2. Britain
Peter Chambers/Robert Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley
6:03.09
3. Denmark
Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen
6:03.16
4. Australia
Anthony Edwards/Sam Beltz/Ben Cureton/Todd Skipworth
6:04.05
5. Switzerland
Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr
6:09.30
6. Netherlands
Roeland Lievens/Tim Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda
6:11.39