DORNEY, England Aug 2 South Africa powered to victory in the men's Olympic lightweight four final on Thursday, holding off the favourites Britain and Denmark in a thrilling sprint for the line.

The victory by about a foot with a breathtaking last burst denied Britain a third gold medal of the Games and a win for brothers Peter and Richard Chambers from Northern Ireland.

Britain finished second with Denmark in third.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)