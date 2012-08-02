LONDON, Aug 2 LONDON, Aug 2 Britain was the top qualifier in semifinal 2 of the Olympic men's Rowing lightweight double sculls semi-finals on Thursday with a time of 6:36.62 at Eton Dorney in London.

The other top qualifiers were Denmark with 6:33.25, New Zealand with 6:36.71, France with 6:37.29, Germany with 6:37.44 and Portugal with 6:37.99. Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Britain Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter 6:36.62 Q 2. France Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou 6:37.29 Q 3. Portugal Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes 6:37.99 Q 4. Norway Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli 6:39.59 5. Hungary Zsolt Hirling/Tamas Varga 6:42.81 6. Cuba Manuel Suarez Barrios/Junior Perez 6:52.26 Semifinal 1 1. Denmark Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist 6:33.25 Q 2. New Zealand Storm Uru/Peter Taylor 6:36.71 Q 3. Germany Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig 6:37.44 Q 4. Greece Eleftherios Konsolas/Panagiotis Magdanis 6:40.89 5. Italy Pietro Ruta/Elia Luini 6:41.17 6. Japan Kazushige Ura/Daisaku Takeda 6:48.61 Qualified for Next Round . Denmark Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist 6 minutes 33.25 seconds . Britain Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter 6:36.62 . New Zealand Storm Uru/Peter Taylor 6:36.71 . France Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou 6:37.29 . Germany Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig 6:37.44 . Portugal Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes 6:37.99