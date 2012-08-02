LONDON, Aug 2 LONDON, Aug 2 Britain
was the top qualifier in semifinal 2 of the Olympic men's Rowing
lightweight double sculls semi-finals on Thursday with a time of
6:36.62 at Eton Dorney in London.
The other top qualifiers were Denmark with 6:33.25, New
Zealand with 6:36.71, France with 6:37.29, Germany with 6:37.44
and Portugal with 6:37.99.
Results Table
Semifinal 2
1. Britain
Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter 6:36.62 Q
2. France
Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou 6:37.29 Q
3. Portugal
Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes 6:37.99 Q
4. Norway
Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli 6:39.59
5. Hungary
Zsolt Hirling/Tamas Varga 6:42.81
6. Cuba
Manuel Suarez Barrios/Junior Perez 6:52.26
Semifinal 1
1. Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist 6:33.25 Q
2. New Zealand
Storm Uru/Peter Taylor 6:36.71 Q
3. Germany
Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig 6:37.44 Q
4. Greece
Eleftherios Konsolas/Panagiotis Magdanis 6:40.89
5. Italy
Pietro Ruta/Elia Luini 6:41.17
6. Japan
Kazushige Ura/Daisaku Takeda 6:48.61
