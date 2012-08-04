LONDON, Aug 4 Denmark won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing
lightweight double sculls on Saturday.
Denmark finished with a time of 6:37.17 at Eton Dorney in London to claim
Denmark's first gold medal of the games.
Britain won the silver with a time of 6:37.78 and New Zealand won the bronze
with a time of 6:40.86.
Results Table
1. Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist 6 minutes 37.17 seconds
2. Britain
Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter 6:37.78
3. New Zealand
Storm Uru/Peter Taylor 6:40.86
4. France
Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou 6:42.69
5. Portugal
Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes 6:44.80
6. Germany
Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig 6:49.07