LONDON, Aug 4 Denmark won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on Saturday.

Denmark finished with a time of 6:37.17 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Denmark's first gold medal of the games.

Britain won the silver with a time of 6:37.78 and New Zealand won the bronze with a time of 6:40.86.

Results Table 1. Denmark Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist 6 minutes 37.17 seconds 2. Britain Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter 6:37.78 3. New Zealand Storm Uru/Peter Taylor 6:40.86 4. France Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou 6:42.69 5. Portugal Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes 6:44.80 6. Germany Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig 6:49.07