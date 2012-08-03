DORNEY, England Aug 3 New Zealand's Eric Murray and Hamish Bond cruised to a gold medal in the men's Olympic pair on Friday, winning by clear water in the most comprehensive victory at the regatta on Dorney Lake.

The New Zealand duo had entered the final as the stand-out favourites after winning the last three world championships and smashing the world best time in their heat earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Murray and Bond, 26, have looked untouchable all season, regularly winning races by huge margins to make up for their disappointing performance at the Beijing Games where they missed the final in a four.

The New Zealand had a lead of half a length by 1,000 metres and extended that to cruise in, ahead of France in silver and Britain in bronze.

