OLYMPICS-Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS, Feb 3 The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
SYDNEY, June 12 American-born Brodie Buckland will row for Australia at the London Games after winning a seat in his adopted country's men's coxless pair boat for the Olympics regatta.
Buckland, who rowed for the United States at the 2006 and 2007 world championships, will partner James Marburg, who won a silver medal at the Beijing Games in the men's coxless fours.
The 28-year-old Buckland was born in Colorado and competed for the University of Washington and Harvard before moving to Australia shortly after the Beijing Games and becoming a naturalised citizen in February.
"Brodie and James have combined really well during 2012 and are improving with every row they have together," Australia's head coach Andrew Matheson said in a statement.
"They rowed well together at the national championships and have enjoyed a solid training block since being named as part of the squad at the end of March." (Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS, Feb 3 The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 Hungary's bid organisers for the 2024 summer Olympics in Budapest plan to engage the public in dialogue to quell a growing popular movement opposing the campaign to host the Games.
TOKYO, Feb 3 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which will host the golf tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will hold a board meeting next week to consider ending its ban on women becoming full members, local media reported.