LONDON, July 29 Brazil was the top qualifier in
Heat 3 of the Olympic men's rowing single sculls repechage round
at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 7:07.17 at
Eton Dorney in London.
Results Table
Heat 3
1. Brazil
Anderson Nocetti 7 minutes 7.17 seconds Q
2. Chile
Oscar Vasquez Ochoa 7:09.12 Q
3. Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
So Sau Wah 7:13.75
4. Kazakhstan
Vladislav Yakovlev 7:22.00
5. El Salvador
Roberto Lopez 7:27.75
Heat 2
1. Lithuania
Mindaugas Griskonis 7:00.19 Q
2. Iran
Mohsen Shadi Naghadeh 7:11.55 Q
3. Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
Wang Ming-Hui 7:16.84
4. Zimbabwe
James Anthony Fraser-Mackenzie 7:19.85
5. Niger
Hamadou Djibo Issaka 8:39.66
Heat 1
1. India
Sawarn Singh 7:00.49 Q
2. Korea
Kim Dongyong 7:03.91 Q
3. Peru
Victor E.Aspillaga Alayza 7:10.54
4. Tunisia
Aymen Mejri 7:11.94
5. Cameroon
Paul Etia Ndoumbe 7:24.15