LONDON, Aug 3 New Zealand's Mahe Drysdale won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing single sculls at the 2012
London Games on Friday.
Drysdale finished with a time of 6:57.82 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim New Zealand's third gold medal of the games.
Czech Republic's won the silver with a time of 6:59.37 and
Britain's won the bronze with a time of 7:03.28.
New Zealand now have five medals at the games with Czech
Republic collecting their second and Britain collecting their
18th.
Results Table
1. New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale 6 minutes 57.82 seconds
2. Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek 6:59.37
3. Britain
Alan Campbell 7:03.28
4. Sweden
Lassi Karonen 7:04.04
5. Azerbaijan
Aleksandar Aleksandrov 7:09.42
6. Germany
Marcel Hacker 7:10.21