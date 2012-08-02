LONDON, Aug 2 The United States won the gold medal
in the women's rowing eight on Thursday.
The United States finished with a time of 6:10.59 at Eton
Dorney to claim the country's 13th gold medal of the Games.
Results Table
1. U.S.
Erin Cafaro/Susan Francia/Esther Lofgren/Taylor Ritzel/Meghan
Musnicki/Ellie Logan/Caroline Lind/Caryn Davies/Mary Whipple
6 minutes 10.59 seconds
2. Canada
Janine Hanson/Rachelle Viinberg/Krista Guloien/Lauren
Wilkinson/Natalie Mastracci/Ashley Brzozowicz/Darcy
Marquardt/Andreanne Morin/Lesley Thompson-Willie
6:12.06
3. Netherlands
Jacobine Veenhoven/Nienke Kingma/Chantal Achterberg/Sytske de
Groot/Roline Repelaer van Driel/Claudia Belderbos/Carline
Bouw/Annemiek de Haan/Anne Schellekens 6:13.12
4. Romania
Roxana Cogianu/Nicoleta Albu/Cristina Grigoras/Irina
Dorneanu/Camelia Lupascu/Eniko Mironcic/Adelina Cojocariu/Ioana
Papuc/Teodora Gidoiu 6:17.64
5. Britain
Olivia Whitlam/Louisa Reeve/Jessica Eddie/Lindsey
Maguire/Natasha Page/Annie Vernon/Katie Solesbury/Victoria
Thornley/Caroline O'Connor 6:18.77
6. Australia
Hannah Vermeersch/Renee Chatterton/Robyn Selby Smith/Sarah
Cook/Tess Gerrand/Alexandra Hagan/Sally Kehoe/Phoebe
Stanley/Lizzy Patrick 6:18.86