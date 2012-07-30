LONDON, July 30 Australia was the top qualifier
in Heat 1 of the Olympic women's rowing quadruple sculls
repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Monday with a time
of 6:18.80 at Eton Dorney.
Results Table
1. Australia
Dana Faletic/Kerry Hore/Pauline Frasca/Amy Clay
6 minutes 18.80 seconds Q
2. U.S.
Natalie Dell/Kara Kohler/Megan Kalmoe/Adrianne Martelli
6:19.49 Q
3. Britain
Melanie Wilson/Debbie Flood/Frances Houghton/Beth Rodford
6:21.65 Q
4. China
Tang Bin/Tian Liang/Jin Ziwei/Zhang Yangyang
6:21.98 Q
5. Poland
Kamila Socko/Joanna Leszczynska/Sylwia Lewandowska/Natalia
Madaj 6:23.19
6. New Zealand
Sarah Gray/Louise Trappitt/Fiona Bourke/Eve MacFarlane
6:48.71