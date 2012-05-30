May 30 Philippa Savage has been dumped from the
Australian rowing team for the London Olympics after falling out
with her team mates, Rowing Australia (RA) has said.
Savage was due to compete in the quad sculls at Eton Dorney
later this year but was "de-selected" on the eve of last
weekend's World Cup regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland and replaced
by reserve Amy Clay.
The 31-year-old, who finished 10th in the women's single
scull at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was sent home on Tuesday
after signalling she would appeal the decision to an RA
tribunal.
"The decision follows concerns around the performance of the
crew due to incompatibility issues among the crew," RA national
high performance director Andrew Matheson said in a statement.
"The incompatibility was affecting the preparation and
performance of the crew and came to a head shortly before World
Cup 2 in Lucerne.
"A number of remediation measures were taken to improve crew
harmony and crew performance but ultimately we felt that in the
best interests of the boat, Pippa's place in the crew was
unsustainable.
"This step was taken after careful and lengthy consideration
of all the issues. It is an extremely difficult decision, but
one that is taken in the best interests of the women's quadruple
scull and their eventual performance at the 2012 London Olympic
Games."
The row could end up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) if Savage is not satisfied by the tribunal's verdict.
It is also certain to revive memories of the acrimony
surrounding the "Lay Down Sally" controversy at the Athens
Olympics eight years ago, when Sally Robbins inexplicably
stopped rowing 400 metres from the end of the eights final.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)