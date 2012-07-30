LONDON, July 30 Australia was the top qualifier
on Monday with a time of 6:48.80 in Heat 2 of the Olympic
women's rowing double sculls heats at Eton Dorney at the 2012
London Games.
Results Table
Heat 2
1. Australia
Kim Crow/Brooke Pratley 6 minutes 48.80 seconds Q
2. Poland
Magdalena Fularczyk/Julia Michalska 6:50.85 Q
3. U.S.
Margot Shumway/Sarah Trowbridge 6:55.25
4. Germany
Tina Manker/Stephanie Schiller 7:08.36
5. Ukraine
Anna Kravchenko/Olena Buryak 7:09.40
Heat 1
1. Britain
Anna Watkins/Katherine Grainger 6:44.33 Q
2. New Zealand
Fiona Paterson/Anna Reymer 6:49.44 Q
3. China
Wang Min/Zhu Weiwei 6:50.64
4. Netherlands
Inge Janssen/Elisabeth Hogerwerf 7:00.10
5. Czech Republic
Lenka Antosova/Jitka Antosova 7:05.05