(Adds race details)
DORNEY, England Aug 3 Britain's Katherine
Grainger won an Olympic gold medal at the fourth time of asking
on Friday when she powered to victory in the women's double
sculls with partner Anna Watkins in front of 25,000 ecstatic
fans on Dorney Lake.
The British duo led from the start and moved further ahead
in a commanding performance to finally give Grainger gold to go
with the three silver medals she won at the last three Games.
The British duo looked to the skies and raised their arms
aloft as they crossed the line, later waving to the fans who had
roared them down the last 300 metres of the race and embracing
once they got to the side of the lake.
Grainger was in the first British women's crew to win an
Olympic medal when she won silver in a quad in Sydney but the
silvers she won in Athens and, particularly Beijing, when she
was pipped on the line, had meant the local fans were rooting
for the 36-year-old to win.
They got off to a fast start and slowly pulled away from
their nearest rivals, Australia, in a commanding performance
that is likely to be Grainger's last at an Olympic regatta.
Australia took silver three seconds back and Poland took
third some nine seconds behind that.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)