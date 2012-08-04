LONDON, Aug 4 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in
the women's rowing lightweight double sculls on Saturday.
Britain finished with a time of 7:09.30 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Britain's tenth gold medal of the games.
China won the silver with a time of 7:11.93 and Greece won
the bronze with a time of 7:12.09.
Results Table
1. Britain
Katherine Copeland/Sophie Hosking 7 minutes 9.30 seconds
2. China
Xu Dongxiang/Huang Wenyi 7:11.93
3. Greece
Christina Giazitzidou/Alexandra Tsiavou 7:12.09
4. Denmark
Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen 7:15.53
5. Australia
Bronwen Watson/Hannah Every-Hall 7:20.68
6. Germany
Lena Mueller/Anja Noske 7:22.18