LONDON Aug 1 Put an army captain and a strict
schoolteacher in the same boat and you have the perfect
combination, rowers Heather Stanning and Helen Glover concurred
after winning the host nation's first Olympic gold at the 2012
Games.
"I'm pretty bossy because I work with kids and she does what
she's told because she's in the army, so it works pretty well,"
Glover told Reuters hours after their women's pair success at
the Olympic Park on Wednesday.
"I tell her what to do in the boat," added the 26-year-old,
who alongside Stanning became the first British women's crew to
claim an Olympic title.
Stanning returns to her army duties in September and could
be sent to Afghanistan next year, but her thoughts were on the
here and now after reaching the pinnacle of her sport.
"I love the army, it's something I've dreamed of. I'm not
ready to leave the army or give up rowing. I'll combine the two
hopefully," she said with a wide grin, her gold medal hanging
around her neck.
"You train to do a job just as much as you train to do a
race. I'm looking forward to whatever I do, may it be racing or
may it be soldiering. I'm excited for what the future brings."
Soldiers from the 32nd Regiment Royal Artillery watched the
race from their bases in Afghanistan, a report on the Ministry
of Defence website (www.mod.uk) said.
Stanning, the daughter of navy officers, was released two
years ago from army duties so she could attempt to row her way
into the Olympics.
