DORNEY, England Aug 1 Britain's Helen Glover
and Heather Stanning stormed to victory in the women's Olympic
pair on Wednesday to give the host nation their first gold medal
of the 2012 London Olympics.
The win by clear water in front of 25,000 screaming fans was
also the first Olympic gold medal to be won by a British women's
crew.
The British duo had started as strong favourites for the
title after dominating the international season and following
their heat in which they set a new Olympic best time.
They jumped out to a length lead in the first 500 metres of
the 2,000 metre course before extending that to win by clear
water amid the deafening roar from the grandstands on the lake
to the west of London.
Australia took silver and New Zealand the bronze.
