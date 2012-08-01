(Adds details, quotes)
By Kate Holton and Paul Casciato
DORNEY, England Aug 1 Britain's Helen Glover
and Heather Stanning stormed to victory in the women's Olympic
rowing pair on Wednesday to give the host nation their first
gold of the London Games in front of Princes William and Harry
and 25,000 screaming fans.
In the last race of the day, the German men's eight held off
a strong early challenge from Britain and a late charge from
defending champions Canada to win the blue riband event in a
thrilling sprint for the line.
In a feverish atmosphere rarely seen at an international
regatta, all the crews said they had struggled to hear the
instructions from their coxes as they came through a deafening
wall of noise in the final 300 metres before the grandstands.
Stanning, 27, and Glover, 26, took a commanding early lead
and held on at the finish to claim the first Olympic victory by
a British women's crew, settling the nerves of a nation which
had been without a gold medal five days into the Games.
"Ecstatic!" Glover yelled to reporters over the roar of the
crowd at Dorney Lake, west of London. "It's so surreal, it will
take for ever to sink in."
Prime Minister David Cameron praised the pair for their
"their absolutely fantastic effort".
GERMAN FAVOURITES
Germany had started the men's eight - the fastest race in
the regatta - as favourites after winning the last three world
championships and going unbeaten in their world cup races since
2009.
They needed to get a quick start and then hold on as the
whole field came back at them in the second half of the final.
"The British were very fast in the first 1,000 metres. We
had to break that," Germany's Richard Schmidt told Reuters.
The Canadians, who won gold in Beijing, were delighted with
their silver medal, while Britain's crew looked dejected after
they slipped to third in the last 200 metres.
"In the last 500 metres the mind said yes but the body said
no," said a choked Constantine Louloudis, the stroke (front
oarsman) who is seen as the prodigy of British rowing.
The Canadian crew said they had expected to be fighting for
bronze.
"I've a lot of sympathy for the British crew, my dream was
I hoped we'd get gold and GB would get silver," Germany's Filip
Adamski told Reuters.
JUBILANT DUO
The dejection in the British crew, including 40-year-old
Greg Searle who returned to rowing to chase his second Olympic
gold after winning in Barcelona 20 years ago, contrasted with
the jubilant women's pair.
Stanning, an army captain who may be sent to Afghanistan next
year, only got together with Glover in 2010 after the pair
missed out on qualifying for another boat. Glover was picked out
to row at a talent identification scheme in 2008 after she stood
on tiptoes to get past the height limit.
The British duo were expected to win the title after
dominating the international season and following their heat, in
which they set an Olympic record. But they were still under huge
pressure as they went for the first British gold medal in their
first Olympic final.
Minutes after the race they stood on the podium, arms aloft
and struggling to hold back tears.
Glover and Stanning had mostly rowed under the radar in the
build up to the Games, with all the focus on Katherine Grainger
who is hoping for her first Olympic gold in the double scull
after winning three silvers at consecutive Games.
The performance reflected the strength of the British
system, with Glover only starting to row four years ago and
Stanning two years before that.
British women rowers have won a string of silver and bronze
medals in the last three Olympics and numerous world titles, but
had to wait until their home Games for their first gold since
women's rowing was introduced at the Olympics in 1976.
Britain is well placed to win more golds in the rowing,
where several other crews including the women's double and the
men's lightweight and heavyweight four start as favourites.
Ukraine won the women's quad scull final in the other event
on Wednesday, beating Germany who have dominated the event since
it entered the Olympics in 1988.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)